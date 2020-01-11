Jackson-Milton turns away Lowellville; ends their 7-game losing skid

Mason Robison led all scorers with 29

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Three days after knocking off the #2 ranked Sebring Trojans (75-69), Lowellville was turned away by Jackson-Milton – 49-43 – tonight. The Blue Jays began the season by winning 3 of their first; however, had lost their previous seven contests Mason Robison led all scorers with 29 points on 6 three-point shots. Cole Grope also poured in 8 points for Jackson-Milton.

The Rockets featured three players who scored in double-figures – Vinny Ballone (12), Cole Bunofsky (11) and Anthony Lucente (10). Lowellville (6-5, 1-5) will return home on Tuesday to face Springfield (5-4, 4-2).

Jackson-Milton (4-8, 1-6) welcomes Mineral Ridge (4-5, 3-4) on Tuesday.