Jackson-Milton storms back; tops Mineral Ridge

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton fought back from a 9-point halftime deficit (30-21) to post a 55-50 win over Mineral Ridge.

Courtney Mercer (16), Abigail Spalding (13) and Camryn Mitchell (12) all scored in double figures for the Blue Jays.

Alexa Harkins led the Lady Rams in scoring with 16. Fran Kesner and Candice Miller scored 9 and 8 points respectively. The loss drops Ridge to 3-8. Next up is a trip to Sebring on Monday.

Jackson-Milton is scheduled to play at Niles on Saturday.