Jackson-Milton stays perfect; Lengyel adds 3 rushing TDs

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton stays perfect after their 46-38 win at rival-Western Reserve. The two teams combined for 819 yards and 84 points. Jackson-Milton’s defense collected 3 turnovers (2 INTs/1 fumble recovery).

This was Jackson-Milton’s first win against Reserve since 2004 (28-7).

The Blue Jays’ Sean Lengyel ran for 138 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on the ground (an additional defensive return for a score). Cole Grope caught 5 passes for 143 yards (TD). Frankie Prozy threw for 156 yards and also ran for 48 stripes.

Western Reserve drops to 2-2. Nick Cavoulas threw for 5 touchdowns and finished 4-yards shy of 300 (296 yards). Alex Mayorga hauled in 14 passes for 117 yards. David Altiere also caught 4 passes for 78 yards. He also ran for a team-high 97 yards.

SCORING CHART

Jackson-Milton, 46-38

First Quarter

J – Sean Lengyel, 13-yard TD run (J 6-0)

Second Quarter

J – Frankie Prozy, 6-yard TD run (J 12-0)

J – Sean Lengyel, 70-yard TD run (J 20-0)

W – Noah Klasic, 15-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (J 20-8)

Third Quarter

J – Sean Lengyel, 5-yard TD run (J 26-8)

J – Sean Lengyel, INT return for TD (J 34-8)

W – David Ashburn, 33-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (J 34-14)

Fourth Quarter

J – Aaren Landis, 20-yard TD run (J 40-14)

W – Ethan Cannon, 18-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (J 40-22)

J – Cole Grope, 32-yard TD catch from Frankie Prozy (J 46-22)

W – David Altiere, 15-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (J 46-30)

W – David Altiere, 39-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (J 46-38)

Reserve will play host to McDonald next week as Jackson-Milton will welcome Mineral Ridge.

Upcoming Schedules

Jackson-Milton

Sept. 25 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 2 – Springfield

Western Reserve

Sept. 25 – McDonald

Oct. 2 – at Sebring