Jackson-Milton softball tallied 45 doubles; won 9 games

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Blue Jays began the season with a 1-5 mark but ran off wins in 8 of their final 17 games to finish 9-14. Sophomore outfielder Camryn Mitchell was named to the First-Team All-MVAC while Abby Spalding and Taylor Sahli each earned Second-Team honors. Mitchell led the team in doubles (9) Spalding and Sahli led the team in hitting by batting .625 and .533 respectively.
2019 Jackson-Milton Softball Stats
Head Coach: Tricia Bettura
Record: 9-14
Team Stats
Batting Average: .363
Earned Run Average: 4.60
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Abby Spalding – .625 (45-72)
Taylor Sahli – .533 (32-60)
Chelsea Williams – .452 (28-62)
Spencer Christopher – .388 (19-49)
Camryn Mitchell – .324 (23-71)
Hits
Abby Spalding – 45
Taylor Sahli – 32
Chelsea Williams – 28
Camryn Mitchell – 23
Spencer Christopher – 19
Runs Scored
Abby Spalding – 31
Chelsea Williams – 24
Taylor Sahli – 14
Doubles
Camryn Mitchell – 9
Abby Spalding – 8
Taylor Sahli – 6
Chelsea Williams – 6
Spencer Christopher – 4
Megan Fultz – 4
Triples
Abby Spalding – 4
Chelsea Williams – 2
Homeruns
Abby Spalding – 5
Logan Grunder – 2
Runs Batted In
Taylor Sahli – 17
Abby Spalding – 16
Camryn Mitchell – 14
Pitching Wins
Katie Mitchell – 4-6
Spencer Christopher – 4-6
Earned Run Average
Spencer Christopher – 3.14 (58 IP)
Innings Pitched
Katie Mitchell – 62.1
Spencer Christopher – 58
Strikeouts
Katie Mitchell – 51
Spencer Christopher – 49