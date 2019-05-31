Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Jackson-Milton softball tallied 45 doubles; won 9 games

Sports

by: Vince Pellegrini

Posted: / Updated:
Jackson Milton Blue Jays softball

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Blue Jays began the season with a 1-5 mark but ran off wins in 8 of their final 17 games to finish 9-14. Sophomore outfielder Camryn Mitchell was named to the First-Team All-MVAC while Abby Spalding and Taylor Sahli each earned Second-Team honors. Mitchell led the team in doubles (9) Spalding and Sahli led the team in hitting by batting .625 and .533 respectively. 

2019 Jackson-Milton Softball Stats
Head Coach: Tricia Bettura
Record: 9-14

Team Stats
Batting Average:  .363
Earned Run Average:  4.60

Individual Stats
Batting Average
Abby Spalding – .625 (45-72)
Taylor Sahli – .533 (32-60)
Chelsea Williams – .452 (28-62)
Spencer Christopher – .388 (19-49)
Camryn Mitchell – .324 (23-71)

Hits
Abby Spalding – 45
Taylor Sahli – 32
Chelsea Williams – 28
Camryn Mitchell – 23
Spencer Christopher – 19

Runs Scored
Abby Spalding – 31
Chelsea Williams – 24
Taylor Sahli – 14

Doubles
Camryn Mitchell – 9
Abby Spalding – 8
Taylor Sahli – 6
Chelsea Williams – 6
Spencer Christopher – 4
Megan Fultz – 4

Triples
Abby Spalding – 4
Chelsea Williams – 2

Homeruns
Abby Spalding – 5
Logan Grunder – 2

Runs Batted In
Taylor Sahli – 17
Abby Spalding – 16
Camryn Mitchell – 14

Pitching Wins
Katie Mitchell – 4-6
Spencer Christopher – 4-6

Earned Run Average 
Spencer Christopher – 3.14 (58 IP)

Innings Pitched
Katie Mitchell – 62.1
Spencer Christopher – 58

Strikeouts
Katie Mitchell – 51
Spencer Christopher – 49
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story