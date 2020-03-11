Jackson-Milton softball looks to improve upon 9 wins a year ago with 12 letter winners back

Camryn Mitchell was selected as a First-Team outfielder

2020 Jackson-Milton Blue Jays Softball Preview

Coach: Maria Ciccolelli

2019 Record: 9-14

Key Returnees: Kaitlynn Bierdemann, Kaylie Carson, Spencer Christopher, Logan Grunder, Megan Fultz, Camryn Mitchell, Katie Mitchell, Lynzi Satterlee, Dana Saunders, Abby Spalding, and Chelsea Williams

…Coach Ciccolelli said, “We have twelve returning lettermen, 7 are seniors. We also have a group of eight freshmen coming up who have been working hard this off-season. These girls are determined to win this year. Our goal is to beat our nine wins from last year and to keep a good mentality while staying focused on our goals.” The Blue Jays also return their top three pitchers in Katie Mitchell, Spencer Christopher and Megan Fultz. “This team is always willing to put in the extra work to improve,” states Ciccolelli. “Our defense is strong and we plan on continuing that this year.”

2019 All-League Selections

First Team

OF – Camryn Mitchell

Second Team

IF – Abby Spalding; UT – Taylor Sahli

Schedule

Mar. 30 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 1 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 2 – at Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 3 – at Badger, 5

Apr. 4 – at Columbiana, 12

Apr. 6 – at McDonald, 5

Apr. 7 – McDonald, 5

Apr. 8 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 9 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 13 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 14 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 16 – at Warren JFK, 5

Apr. 17 – Windham, 5

Apr. 20 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 21 – Sebring, 5

Apr. 22 – at Brookfield, 5

Apr. 23 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 24 – Niles, 5

Apr. 25 – Badger, 11

Apr. 27 – at Waterloo, 5

Apr. 28 – Waterloo, 5

May 1 – at Leetonia, 5

May 4 – at Springfield, 5

May 5 – Springfield,5

May 6 – East Palestine, 5

May 8 – East Canton, 5