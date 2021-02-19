Jackson-Milton soars past Lisbon to finish regular season

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton closes out the regular season with their fourth win in their final five games by topping Lisbon, 62-56.

The Blue Jays improve to 12-10.

Mason Robison led the Jays with 23 points. Number 3 connected on four 3-pointers. Cole Grope tallied 10 points.

Jackson-Milton will open the sectionals on Tuesday when they play Western Reserve. The Blue Jays beat Reserve in both meetings this year by 4 points.

The Blue Devils fall to 14-8 after dropping their third game in a row. Ryan McCullough scored 23 a team-high 23 points while dishing out 5 assists. Adam Spencer posted 13 points.

Lisbon is set to open the playoffs next Friday against the winner of Wellsville/Badger.