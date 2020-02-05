Jackson-Milton snaps 3 game skid; defeats United

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown State University is closing in on hiring a new head football coach this week.

Sources tell Sports Team 27 that several of the finalists for the job include: Akron Hoban Head Coach Tim Tyrrell, Michigan State Wide Receivers' Coach Don Treadwell and James Madison Offensive Coordinator Shane Montgomery.

The YSU Athletic Department would like to have a new head football coach hired in time for Saturday's YSU Baseball First Pitch breakfast and the men's and women's basketball home games at Beeghly Center later that day.

Tyrrell led his Akron Hoban teams to state titles in Divison III in 2015 and 2016 and repeated the feat in Division II the following two years. He is a graduate of Ursuline High School and played at YSU, where he was a member of the Youngstown State’s Division I-AA National Championship teams in 1993, 1994 and 1997.

He previously coached at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida. Prior to coaching in Florida, Tyrrell was head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Louisville for seven seasons and spent a year as offensive coordinator immediately preceding that. He also had experience as the tight ends/tackles coach from 1991 to 2001 at Youngstown State under Jim Tressel.

Treadwell, now at Michigan State, previously served as running-backs coach and offensive coordinator at YSU. He also spent time as an assistant at Miami-Ohio, Cincinnati, Stanford, Boston College, North Carolina State and Kent State.