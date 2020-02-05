Jackson-Milton snaps 3 game skid; defeats United

Blue Jays have won their last 3 road games
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton snapped their 3-game losing skid with a 54-45 victory at United tonight. The Blue Jays led by 14 points at halftime (29-15). Mason Robison paced Jackson-Milton with 15 points while Frank Prozy had 10. The Blue Jays connected on 6 three-pointers as a team.
Keaton Baker went for a game-high 17 points on 6 of 8 from the foul line for United. Nate Miller and Nevin Hahlen scored 12 and 11 points respectively. The Golden Eagles fell to 2-14 after winning back-to-back games. United will play host to Heartland Christian tomorrow.
Jackson-Milton (6-12) will meet Waterloo on the road this Friday.