ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton has posted four wins in their last 5 games following their 52-7 victory at Waterloo.

The Blue Jays scored 44 points in the opening half.

Freshman Emma Johns registered a game-high 15 points. Macayle Thornhill added 11 and Amani Yasin recorded 9 points.

Next up for Jackson-Milton (5-3) is a home matchup with Lowellville on Thursday.