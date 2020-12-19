Jackson-Milton rallies past Western Reserve

The Blue Jays improve to 3-2

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton rallied in the second half to post a 65-61 road victory over rival Western Reserve.

The Blue Jays trailed at halftime, 34-29.

Mason Robison went from a scoreless first quarter to registering a game-high 19 points for the Jays. Nick McGinnis added 12 points as he connected on a pair of three-point shots. Cole Grope added 11.

Reserve featured four players who scored in double figures – David Altiere (11), Noah Klasic (11), Ryan Gordon (10) and David Ashburn (10).

Last year, the Blue Devils and Blue Jays split their meetings. Reserve won their December 13 matchup by a single point (46-45). The Jays returned the favor in January with a five-point win (37-32).

On Tuesday, Jackson-Milton (3-2, 2-1 MVAC) will play host to Leetonia while Western Reserve (1-3, 1-2 MVAC) welcomes Campbell Memorial.