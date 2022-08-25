NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton quarterback Alex Schiavi had a night to remember last Friday, throwing seven touchdown passes which broke a Blue Jays single-game school record that has stood for over 25 years.

“64 players in the state that has ever had seven touchdown passes, so he is one of 64 which is pretty neat,” says Jackson-Milton head coach Alex Schiavi. “Alex just had a wonderful game and played well and our receivers took these passes and made plays out of them and the line did just enough to get by and it was a very exciting night.”

“I mean it was cool to accomplish but I am more happy about the win, it is a team game,” Schiavi says.

The win over Leetonia last week might be a sign of things to come for Schiavi and Jackson-Milton. The Jays are set to air it out even more this year, running less than 10 run plays in their opening game.

“When we have an athlete like that and our skill guys that we have this year, it is just exciting for all of them because they worked really hard this offseason on routes, blocking downfield and their speed and agility and it paid off last week,” Brode said.

“Clearly I like it because it is like backyard football,” Schiavi says. “I like how the coaches trust in my arm but they trust in receivers too and the line because a lot of responsibility for those groups too so shows how they trust us as a team.”

Brode believes there is no one better to lead the Blue Jays in their transformation than Schiavi.

“Alex is very cerebral football player,” says Brode. “He is a kid that wants to learn at all aspects of the game. He wants to understand the game plan and why we are putting it in.”

With the seven touchdown performance, Schiavi is well on his way to potentially breaking the single-season touchdown record, but that, and his single-game record seem far from his mind.”

“Mike Gesecki of the Miami Dolphins, he said you can not take praise because you have to do the same thing next week,” Schiavi says. “You go out the next week and you don’t perform the same way, they are going to forget about the performance.”

Jackson-Milton welcomes Newton Falls to town for a rivalry matchup on Friday.