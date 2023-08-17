NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton opened up the 2023 season Thursday with a strong performance on both sides of the ball in a 27-0 shutout victory over Mathews.
The game was called with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter due to severe weather in the area.
Mathews (0-1) will visit Southeast in week two. Jackson-Milton (1-0) will visit Newton Falls.
