Jackson-Milton must replace Terranova & Williams; look to defend league

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Over the last three years, Jackson-Milton has won 65 games. Last year, the Jays were strong as they won the MVAC and were seeded #1 in the Mineral Ridge District. Despite just losing 2 games during the regular season - Jackson-Milton (ranked #4 in the state) was upended by Valley Christian by 8 (53-45) in the Mineral Ridge District Semifinal round. This season, the Lady Blue Jays will try and stay on track without the likes of Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams who have since graduated.

At a Glance

HEAD COACH: Pat Keney

2017-18 RECORD (MVAC): 21-3 (13-1), 1st place

2017-18 POSTSEASON: Lost to Valley Christian, 53-45, in Mineral Ridge District Semifinal

KEY LOSSES

Haley Lengyel (3.4 ppg, 1.9 apg)

Michaelina Terranova (15.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg)

Emily Williams (12.9 ppg, 3.0 apg)

Strengths

Playing time will be available this year. Jackson-Milton returns their third leading scorer in junior Abigail Spalding (9.5 ppg). Spalding had an efficient sophomore year which saw her average 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals. She also led the team in field goal percentage (55.7%). Abigail is joined by senior Ashley Cameron (6.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and juniors Grace McDevitt (4.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Courtney Mercer (1.6 ppg), Julia Bogden (0.9 ppg), Megan Fultz as well as sophomores Camryn Mitchell, Kelsie Taylor, Dana Saunders, and Jenna Jones.

Points of Concern

To lose Michaelina Terranova, Emily Williams and Haley Lengyel - that's going to hurt any team which is looking to defend their league title. Terranova began 2017-18 by scoring in double figures 17 of her first 18 games. Number 22 finished with a 15.7 scoring average, 5.8 steals, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Emily Williams finished second on Jackson-Milton with a 12.9 average. Williams and Terranova made 33 and 31 three-pointers a year ago. The returning players combined to connect on just 8 shots from long distance. Lengyel put together a stat line of 3.4 points, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists. Keney is concerned about the team playing sound defense early on in the season.

Schedule

Nov. 26 – Lordstown

Dec. 1 – at East Pslestine

Dec. 3 – Springfield

Dec. 6 – Sebring

Dec. 10 – at McDonald

Dec. 13 – at Waterloo

Dec. 17 – Lowellville

Dec. 20 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 29 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 3 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 7 – at Springfield

Jan. 10 – at Sebring

Jan. 14 – Waterloo

Jan. 17 – McDonald

Jan. 21 – Columbiana

Jan. 24 – at Lowellville

Jan. 28 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 31 – Western Reserve

Feb. 2 – at Southeast

Feb. 4 – at United

Feb. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 14 – Lisbon