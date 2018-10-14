Jackson-Milton must replace Terranova & Williams; look to defend league
Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams leave a big void in North Jackson
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Over the last three years, Jackson-Milton has won 65 games. Last year, the Jays were strong as they won the MVAC and were seeded #1 in the Mineral Ridge District. Despite just losing 2 games during the regular season - Jackson-Milton (ranked #4 in the state) was upended by Valley Christian by 8 (53-45) in the Mineral Ridge District Semifinal round. This season, the Lady Blue Jays will try and stay on track without the likes of Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams who have since graduated.
At a Glance
HEAD COACH: Pat Keney
2017-18 RECORD (MVAC): 21-3 (13-1), 1st place
2017-18 POSTSEASON: Lost to Valley Christian, 53-45, in Mineral Ridge District Semifinal
KEY LOSSES
Haley Lengyel (3.4 ppg, 1.9 apg)
Michaelina Terranova (15.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg)
Emily Williams (12.9 ppg, 3.0 apg)
Strengths
Playing time will be available this year. Jackson-Milton returns their third leading scorer in junior Abigail Spalding (9.5 ppg). Spalding had an efficient sophomore year which saw her average 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals. She also led the team in field goal percentage (55.7%). Abigail is joined by senior Ashley Cameron (6.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and juniors Grace McDevitt (4.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Courtney Mercer (1.6 ppg), Julia Bogden (0.9 ppg), Megan Fultz as well as sophomores Camryn Mitchell, Kelsie Taylor, Dana Saunders, and Jenna Jones.
Points of Concern
To lose Michaelina Terranova, Emily Williams and Haley Lengyel - that's going to hurt any team which is looking to defend their league title. Terranova began 2017-18 by scoring in double figures 17 of her first 18 games. Number 22 finished with a 15.7 scoring average, 5.8 steals, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Emily Williams finished second on Jackson-Milton with a 12.9 average. Williams and Terranova made 33 and 31 three-pointers a year ago. The returning players combined to connect on just 8 shots from long distance. Lengyel put together a stat line of 3.4 points, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists. Keney is concerned about the team playing sound defense early on in the season.
Schedule
Nov. 26 – Lordstown
Dec. 1 – at East Pslestine
Dec. 3 – Springfield
Dec. 6 – Sebring
Dec. 10 – at McDonald
Dec. 13 – at Waterloo
Dec. 17 – Lowellville
Dec. 20 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 29 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 3 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 7 – at Springfield
Jan. 10 – at Sebring
Jan. 14 – Waterloo
Jan. 17 – McDonald
Jan. 21 – Columbiana
Jan. 24 – at Lowellville
Jan. 28 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 31 – Western Reserve
Feb. 2 – at Southeast
Feb. 4 – at United
Feb. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 14 – Lisbon