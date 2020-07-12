Jackson-Milton looks to return to week 11 in 2020

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing 5-straight league games, the Blue Jays ended the 2019 campaign with a 5-5 mark by topping Waterloo (42-40) and Sebring (42-0) in weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Their 5-wins ended a two-year skid where the Jays had finished with a losing record. Jackson-Milton scored an average of 35 points per game in their 5-victories. Compared to just 9.6 in their losses.

Jackson-Milton returns 11 letter winners. This year, the Jays begin the 2020 season with a trip to Southington.

2019 Record: 5-5 (2-5), T-6th place in MVAC

Head Coach: Nathan Brode, 4th season (11-19)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 22.6 (34th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 27.2 (40th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 4

What you need to know about Jackson-Milton’s offense

-Sean Lengyel is back for his senior season after rushing for an average of 8.3 yards per carry (216 carries for 1784 yards) and scoring 18 touchdowns. Aaren Landis threw for 466 yards and ran for another 376. Frankie Prozy did it all for the Jays’ offense in 2019 – leading the team in receiving (17 catches) with 271 yards and 3 touchdown catches. Prozy also completed 45.8% of his tosses (11-24) while connecting on 3 TDs.

Senior tackle Logan Pugh will anchor the line up front. He was named First-Team All-Northeast Ohio last year as he helped pave the way for a ground game which amassed over 270 yards per game. Michael French, Chase DeDomenic and Mark Martin will all play key roles this year along the line as will the team’s senior fullback Noah Kramer (185 rushing yards).

“We need to control the clock,” indicates Brode. “Produce first downs, limit our opponents’ opportunities to have the football, while ending each drive with points.”

What you need to know about Jackson-Milton’s defense

-Defensive end Aaren Landis was a wrecking ball as a sophomore as he was named All-Northeast Ohio from his rush end spot. He’ll be joined up front by Mark Martin. At linebacker, Frankie Prozy is back as well as Michael French, Noah Kramer, Eythan Evans and Chase DeDomenic. In the secondary, Sean Lengyel returns.

Coach Brode states, “We took a step back last year with our number of forced turnovers and points allowed. We’ll look to improve. We need to limit the big play and cause turnovers.”

Jackson-Milton’s Key Player(s)

-Senior running back Sean Lengyel returns after being named to the Third-Team All-State as a junior. Can he top last year’s nearly 1800-rushing yard season? Time will tell.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Southington

Sept. 4 – Newton Falls

Sept. 11 – at Windham

Sept. 18 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 25 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 2 – Springfield

Oct. 9 – Lowellville

Oct. 16 – at McDonald

Oct. 23 – at Waterloo

Oct. 30 – Sebring

The Big game on the schedule

September 18 – at Western Reserve

…The Blue Jays open the MVAC schedule with a match up against Western Reserve in coach David Rach’s league debut. What a way to make a statement but to knock off the Blue Devils at their place?

Since 2010, 1000-yard rushers

2019 – Sean Lengyel, 1784 yards

2015 – Joey Burnside, 1428 yards

2014 – Joey Burnside, 1006 yards

2013 – Tyler Shaffer, 1078 yards

2011 – Brennen Morrison, 1007 yards

2010 – Brennen Morrison, 1008 yards