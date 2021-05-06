Jackson Milton lineman headed to college level

Logan Pugh is a 6 foot 4, 310 pound offensive lineman for the Blue Jays

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Milton senior Logan Pugh will continue his academic and athletic career at The College of Wooster.

Pugh is 6 foot 4, 310 pounds, and a three year starter on the offensive line for the Blue Jays. He was First Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All State in Division VII, and helped lead Jackson Milton to a (6-3) record this past season.

Wooster is a Division III football program, and charter member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.

The Fighting Scots have eight players from the Valley on their current roster including, Crestview’s Andrew Yanssens, Chaney’s Mark Herron, Champion’s Nick Stahlman, Cardinal Mooney’s Andrew Armile, Canfield’s Angelo Petracci, Boardman’s Artemus Scissum, Niles’ Nick Tress, and Southington’s Ryan Johnston