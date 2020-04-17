Jackson-Milton improved each of the last 2 years; program is halted by pandemic

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years ago, Nathan Brode was a late-hire (in August) to replace Mark Assion as Jackson-Milton’s head football coach. His teams have improved each year from a 2-win team to posting 4 in 2018 to recording a .500 record last fall (5-5). With hopes of registering their first winning season in four years, the world has been halted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This has altered our off-season program and the plans that we previously had,” says coach Brode. “However, our coaching staff has been able to put together a Google classroom where our team is still able to connect and communicate with one another. The most critical time that’s been lost is in our weight room. That’s special for us as our team bonds and come together for a common goal to get stronger and improve. We currently have athletes lifting in their basements of their home, lifting outside, running, conditioning with their siblings and parents.”

Brode also indicates, “Our athletes are constantly watching film from previous years in order to improve. Activities like this – and the conditioning – are preparing them for the upcoming season.”

The Blue Jays are set to return 11 letter winners from last year’s group.

Rising-senior Sean Lengyel is back after rushing for 1,784-yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. “Sean was a First-Team All-Northeast Ohio and Third-Team All-State at running back,” points out Brode. “We’ll look for him to continue to improve on those numbers this year.” Offensive tackle Logan Pugh is also back in the mix up front. Jackson-Milton ran for over 2,700 yards in 2019. Versatile Frankie Prozy is back after playing each skill position spot last year on offense (gained 271 yards receiving, 81 rushing while tossing for 125 yards) and was the top tackler (61) on defense from his linebacker position. Quarterback Aaren Landis ran for 376 yards and threw for another 466 a year ago. Brode states, “Aaren was an All-Northeast Ohio defensive end. We look for him to cause plenty of havoc this year.”