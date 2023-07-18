NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Blue Jays’ co-ed soccer schedules are below:

2023 Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 22 – at Crestview

• Aug. 24 – at Mineral Ridge

• Aug. 28 – Heartland Christian

• Aug. 29 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 6 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 11 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 13 – Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 18 – Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 19 – Mathews

• Sept. 20 – at LaBrae

• Sept. 25 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 27 – at Columbiana

• Oct. 2 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 4 – at Heartland Christian

• Oct. 9 – Champion

• Oct. 11 – at Liberty

Jackson-Milton High School

Nickname: The Blue Jays

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

Stadium location: 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the JMHS soccer schedule please contact support.