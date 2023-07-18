NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Blue Jays’ co-ed soccer schedules are below:
2023 Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 22 – at Crestview
• Aug. 24 – at Mineral Ridge
• Aug. 28 – Heartland Christian
• Aug. 29 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 6 – Newton Falls
• Sept. 11 – at Brookfield
• Sept. 13 – Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 18 – Campbell Memorial
• Sept. 19 – Mathews
• Sept. 20 – at LaBrae
• Sept. 25 – at Waterloo
• Sept. 27 – at Columbiana
• Oct. 2 – Garrettsville Garfield
• Oct. 4 – at Heartland Christian
• Oct. 9 – Champion
• Oct. 11 – at Liberty
Jackson-Milton High School
Nickname: The Blue Jays
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451
Stadium location: 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451
If you have corrections to the JMHS soccer schedule please contact support.