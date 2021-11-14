Jackson-Milton High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Without any starters returning, Jackson-Milton High School coach Stephen Procopio must start from scratch.

“We have a whole new team. With a young team, comes some growing pains. Our expectations remain the same as they always have been, continue to improve and get better each day,” Procopio said. “Even though we have a young group, we’ve noticed early on they’re very coachable, eager to learn and are a hungry group.”

“Paying attention to details in practice, committing to becoming more fundamental and giving maximum effort will be the keys to our success,” he continued.

Last year’s team advanced to the District Semifinals after edging both Western Reserve (44-41) and Sebring (47-45) in the tournament’s first two rounds before falling to eventual District champion Warren JFK.

“Last season was one of the most successful seasons at Jackson Milton in years,” Procopio said. “We expect to continue to build on that.”

The Blue Jays will be led by senior Logan Sokol and junior Aaron Romigh. “They’re our two returning lettermen,” states Procopio. “Aaron started a few games as a sophomore, Logan fought through an injury for much of last season but is fully healthy now. They’re the two players we’ll look for leadership from this season.”

The season gets underway on December 3 with a home matchup against Mathews.

Also, keep an eye on sophomore Aiden Stanke and freshman Ryen Romigh – the coaching staff is said to be high on both up and coming players.

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays

Head Coach: Stephen Procopio

2020-21 Record: 14-11 (7-7), 4th place in MVAC Scarlet

Last 5-Year Record: 33-85 (28.0%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.7

Scoring Defense: 55.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Mason Robison – 16.8

Rebounding: Frankie Prozy – 9.5

Assists: Cole Grope – 5.7

Steals: Cole Grope – 2.4

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13

PREVIEW

-Jackson-Milton featured four players who averaged double-digits (Mason Robison, 16.8; Cole Grope, 11.3; Nick McGinnis, 10.9; AJ Bouch, 10.1).

-The Blue Jays shot just 27.4% on their three-point shots and 59.1% from the foul line a year ago.

-The Jays have increased their win total in each of the past three years. From 2 to 3 (2018-19) and then from 3 to 8 (2019-20) and finally from 8 to 14 (2020-21).

-The program finished up their first winning season (14-11) since the 2011-12 campaign (13-9).

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 3 – Mathews

Dec. 7 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 14 – at Lowellville

Dec. 17 – at Sebring

Dec. 21 – McDonald

Dec. 26 – vs. Leetonia (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Dec. 27 – Lisbon

Jan. 4 – Waterloo

Jan. 7 – at Springfield

Jan. 11 – Western Reserve

Jan. 14 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 18 – United

Jan. 21 – Lowellville

Jan. 25 – Sebring

Jan. 28 – at McDonald

Feb. 1 – at Waterloo

Feb. 4 – Springfield

Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 15 – at Columbiana

Feb. 18 – at East Canton