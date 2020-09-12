Jackson-Milton handles Sebring; Blue Jays stay unbeaten

Jackson-Milton topped Sebring 42-22 Friday night in week three of the high school football season.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton topped Sebring 42-22 Friday night in week three of the high school football season.

Frank Prozy completed 11-14 passes with a pair of touchdown passes. He also tallied 58 yards on the ground.

Noah Kramer caught three passes with a touchdoen reception.

Aaren Landis caught a 55-yard touchdown pass, while Cole Grope added three 3 receptioos for 27 yards with a touchdown.

Sean Lengyel rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also caught five passes for 33 yards.

With the win, Jackson-Milton improves to 3-0 overall on the season.