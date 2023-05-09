ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton topped Waterloo, 10-3, behind the pitching of senior Billy Sloan.

Sloan tossed seven innings of four-hit ball while striking out eight and allowing just one earned run.

The Blue Jays’ lead-off hitter Owen McDevitt finished with three base hits and scored twice. Dom Krol closed out his evening with three runs scored. Sloan also had a pair of singles.

On Thursday, Jackson-Milton will welcome Mineral Ridge.

Tomorrow, Waterloo will look to snap their four-game skid when they travel to McDonald to take on the Blue Devils.