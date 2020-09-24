Jackson Milton cracks Top 10 in latest WKBN Power Rankings

Watch the video to find out who made the Top 10 this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming off their first win against Western Reserve in 16 years, the undefeated Jackson-Milton football team makes their first appearance in the WKBN Power Rankings this week.

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the Top 10 high school football teams from here in the Valley. This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and will compete for a chance to play in Week 11 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.