Jackson-Milton boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019
The Blue Jays host United in week one
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – United, 7
Dec. 4 – Lordstown, 7
Dec. 11 – Springfield, 7
Dec. 14 – Sebring, 7
Dec. 18 – at McDonald, 7
Dec. 21 – at Waterloo, 7
Dec. 27 – vs. Columbiana (Jackson-Milton Invitational)
Dec. 28 – vs. Maplewood/Mogadore (Jackson-Milton Invitational)
Jan. 4 – Lowellville, 7
Jan. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Jan. 11 – at Western Reserve, 7
Jan. 15 – at Heartland Christian, 7
Jan. 18 – at Springfield, 7
Jan. 22 – at Sebring, 7
Jan. 25 – McDonald, 7
Jan. 29 – Waterloo, 7
Feb. 1 – at Lowellville, 7
Feb. 5 – Mineral Ridge, 7
Feb. 8 – Western Reserve, 7
Feb. 12 – at Southeast, 7:30
Feb. 15 – at Lisbon, 7
Feb. 19 – at Mathews, 7
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Bristol high school boys' basketball...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
McDonald boys' high school basketball...