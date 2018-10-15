Sports

Jackson-Milton boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019

The Blue Jays host United in week one

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – United, 7
Dec. 4 – Lordstown, 7
Dec. 11 – Springfield, 7
Dec. 14 – Sebring, 7
Dec. 18 – at McDonald, 7
Dec. 21 – at Waterloo, 7
Dec. 27 – vs. Columbiana (Jackson-Milton Invitational)
Dec. 28 – vs. Maplewood/Mogadore (Jackson-Milton Invitational)
Jan. 4 – Lowellville, 7
Jan. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Jan. 11 – at Western Reserve, 7
Jan. 15 – at Heartland Christian, 7
Jan. 18 – at Springfield, 7
Jan. 22 – at Sebring, 7
Jan. 25 – McDonald, 7
Jan. 29 – Waterloo, 7
Feb. 1 – at Lowellville, 7
Feb. 5 – Mineral Ridge, 7
Feb. 8 – Western Reserve, 7
Feb. 12 – at Southeast, 7:30
Feb. 15 – at Lisbon, 7
Feb. 19 – at Mathews, 7

