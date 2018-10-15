Jackson-Milton boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – United, 7

Dec. 4 – Lordstown, 7

Dec. 11 – Springfield, 7

Dec. 14 – Sebring, 7

Dec. 18 – at McDonald, 7

Dec. 21 – at Waterloo, 7

Dec. 27 – vs. Columbiana (Jackson-Milton Invitational)

Dec. 28 – vs. Maplewood/Mogadore (Jackson-Milton Invitational)

Jan. 4 – Lowellville, 7

Jan. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 11 – at Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 15 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 18 – at Springfield, 7

Jan. 22 – at Sebring, 7

Jan. 25 – McDonald, 7

Jan. 29 – Waterloo, 7

Feb. 1 – at Lowellville, 7

Feb. 5 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Feb. 8 – Western Reserve, 7

Feb. 12 – at Southeast, 7:30

Feb. 15 – at Lisbon, 7

Feb. 19 – at Mathews, 7