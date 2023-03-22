NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton registered an 8-4 win over the 3-seed Mineral Ridge in the district semifinals to advance to its title tilt versus Bristol. Although the Blue Jays were unsuccessful, last year’s run could be a prelude to a prosperous 2023 spring.

With 13 letter winners returning, coach Matt Ruby anticipates a big year.

“Expectations are high within the program,” Ruby said. “We’re returning eight starters. We feel this team should be in the mix for a league championship.”

The Blue Jays will look to three seniors (Owen McDevitt, Arren Romigh, Billy Sloan) to guide the group as well as the play of junior Cayden Mitchell and sophomores Dominic Krol and Drew Sloan.

“We’re going to be led by our pitching staff and defense,” Ruby said.

The Blue Jays begin the 2023 season by hosting Springfield on Monday, March 27.

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 17-11

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Bristol in the district championship

Coach: Matt Ruby

Key Returnees

Owen McDevitt, Senior

Arren Romigh, Senior

Billy Sloan, Senior

Cayden Mitchell, Junior

Dominic Krol, Sophomore

Drew Sloan, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Springfield

Mar. 28 – at Springfield

Mar. 30 – Mogadore

Mar. 31 – East Palestine

Apr. 3 – at Western Reserve

Apr. 4 – Western Reserve

Apr. 6 – at Brookfield

Apr. 8 – at East Canton

Apr. 10 – McDonald

Apr. 11 – at McDonald

Apr. 12 – at Heartland Christian

Apr. 13 – at Warren JFK (at Cene Park)

Apr. 14 – Leetonia

Apr. 15 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 17 – at Lowellville

Apr. 18 – Lowellville

Apr. 19 – Lisbon

Apr. 20 – Mathews

Apr. 21 – vs. LaBrae (at Eastwood Field)

Apr. 24 – Sebring

Apr. 25 – at Sebring

Apr. 27 – at Mineral Ridge

Apr. 28 – Mineral Ridge

May 1 – Waterloo

May 2 – at Waterloo

May 3 – at Crestview

May 4 – at Newton Falls