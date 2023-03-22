NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton registered an 8-4 win over the 3-seed Mineral Ridge in the district semifinals to advance to its title tilt versus Bristol. Although the Blue Jays were unsuccessful, last year’s run could be a prelude to a prosperous 2023 spring.
With 13 letter winners returning, coach Matt Ruby anticipates a big year.
“Expectations are high within the program,” Ruby said. “We’re returning eight starters. We feel this team should be in the mix for a league championship.”
The Blue Jays will look to three seniors (Owen McDevitt, Arren Romigh, Billy Sloan) to guide the group as well as the play of junior Cayden Mitchell and sophomores Dominic Krol and Drew Sloan.
“We’re going to be led by our pitching staff and defense,” Ruby said.
The Blue Jays begin the 2023 season by hosting Springfield on Monday, March 27.
Jackson-Milton Blue Jays Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 17-11
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Bristol in the district championship
Coach: Matt Ruby
Key Returnees
Owen McDevitt, Senior
Arren Romigh, Senior
Billy Sloan, Senior
Cayden Mitchell, Junior
Dominic Krol, Sophomore
Drew Sloan, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Springfield
Mar. 28 – at Springfield
Mar. 30 – Mogadore
Mar. 31 – East Palestine
Apr. 3 – at Western Reserve
Apr. 4 – Western Reserve
Apr. 6 – at Brookfield
Apr. 8 – at East Canton
Apr. 10 – McDonald
Apr. 11 – at McDonald
Apr. 12 – at Heartland Christian
Apr. 13 – at Warren JFK (at Cene Park)
Apr. 14 – Leetonia
Apr. 15 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 17 – at Lowellville
Apr. 18 – Lowellville
Apr. 19 – Lisbon
Apr. 20 – Mathews
Apr. 21 – vs. LaBrae (at Eastwood Field)
Apr. 24 – Sebring
Apr. 25 – at Sebring
Apr. 27 – at Mineral Ridge
Apr. 28 – Mineral Ridge
May 1 – Waterloo
May 2 – at Waterloo
May 3 – at Crestview
May 4 – at Newton Falls