Farrell Pa. native shined as a Duke Blue Devil and in the NBA for 11 seasons

DURHAM, North Carolina (WKBN) – Farrell High School and coach Ed McCluskey produced many great basketball players. One of the best was the 6’6 forward Jack Marin, who graduated in 1962.

He went onto play for Vic Bubas at Duke University where he’d compete in a pair of Final Fours. As a sophomore (in 1963-64), the Blue Devils won the ACC and finished with a 26-5 record overall. Duke fell in the NCAA Championship game to UCLA (98-83) which was John Wooden’s first of 10 NCAA titles in Westwood. Marin played in each of the 31 games that season averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 boards.

The next season, Duke won the ACC again as Marin averaged a double-double (19.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg). The Blue Devils were upended by NC State in the conference tournament (91-85) as they were denied entry into the Big Dance.

In 1965-66, the senior forward helped lead Duke to the Final Four once more. This time they were eliminated by Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats (83-79), who would go onto fall in the title tilt to Texas Western. Marin led Duke in scoring (18.6) and finished second in rebounding (9.7) and free throw shooting (78.4%).

He closed out his college career with 1279 points scored.

Marin was drafted 5th overall in the first round of the 1966 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets. He’d enjoy an 11-year NBA career. He made 2 All-Star games (in 1972 as a Bullet and 1973 as a Rocket). He averaged 18.4 points and 6.4 rebounds as a professional.

Jack Marin, F/Duke

Career: 86 games played; 14.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg; 75.3% FT

Tournament Games

Mar. 19, 1966 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 79 Utah 77

Mar. 18, 1966 (NCAA Tournament) – Kentucky 83 Blue Devils 79

Mar. 12, 1966 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 91 Syracuse 81

Mar. 11, 1966 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 76 St. Joseph’s 74

Mar. 21, 1964 (NCAA Tournament) – UCLA 98 Blue Devils 83

Mar. 20, 1964 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 91 Michigan 80

Mar. 14, 1964 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 101 UCONN 54

Mar. 13, 1964 (NCAA Tournament) – Blue Devils 87 Villanova 73

