Ivy League officially cancels 2020-21 winter sports seasons

PRINCETON, New Jersey (AP) – The Ivy League on Thursday became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.

The decision came 13 days before the scheduled start of the college basketball season. The league had decided this past summer, when it canceled fall sports, not to allow any of its sports to start play before early December.

Coaches were informed of the news on video conference calls Thursday evening

The league was the first conference to scrap its postseason basketball tournament last March. That preceded a cascade of cancellations. All major college and professional sports were halted within days.

The Ivy League announcement affects not just basketball, but wrestling, indoor track and field, swimming, fencing and other sports.