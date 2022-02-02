LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae senior Aidan Stephens made it official today signing his National Letter of Intent to Yale University.

Watch the video above to hear from Stephens about his Ivy League commitment.

“It’s very exciting to know that I finally get to put pen to paper and live out my dreams,” says Stephens. “I’m very excited.”

Stephens accounted for 1,429 passing yards, 823 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns this past season. He also tallied 58 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Stephens will play wide receiver at Yale and says he plans to study law and sports management.

“I’ve always strived in education. My mom always taught and pushed that to me, so being able to go there (Yale), it’s a real glory from God. I’m just happy that I’m able to do that. My goal is go down there and make an impact straight away and get on the field.”

Stephens was named to the WKBN Big 22 in both 2020 and 2021.

