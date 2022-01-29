WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team used a big third quarter to lead the Raiders past Chaney 61-50 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Cowboys led 31-30 at the half but Harding would outscore Chaney 18-11 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Tyriq Ivory led the Raiders with 29 points while Jacob Lawrence added 12.

For Chaney, Clive Wilson had a team-high 17 points.

With the win, Harding improves to 9-4 while Chaney falls to 11-7.