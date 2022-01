WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team edged Ursuline 55-52 Tuesday night.

Watch the above video for game highlights.

Tyriq Ivory led the Raiders with 22 points. Terrance Pankey finished with a game-high 23 in the loss.

Warren Harding improves to 7-4 on the season and has won five straight games. Ursuline drops to 10-7.