‘I’ve had this dream since I was five’: Youngstown State’s Quisenberry reflects on draft process

YSU sophomore Darius Quisenberry is looking forward to getting his name out to pro scouts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “From a little kid growing up, I have had this dream since I was five years old and I first shot a basketball,” said Youngstown State sophomore Darius Quisenberry in a FaceTime interview Friday.



Last week, Quisenberry took the next step in that dream declaring for the NBA Draft.

Now, he is trying to raise his draft stock while not being able to show his stuff in front of scouts.

“They really can’t see guys workout in front of them and get the feel for guys and what they want to see,” Quisenberry said. “So they basically have to just go off film.”

Quisenberry tells Sports Team 27 that he has been staying in shape by going on family bike rides and is blessed to have access to a basketball court through a family friend as he gets set to be evaluated by pro scouts, something that he is excited to take advantage of.

“It is good to go in now because, say if they have me placed second-round or late second-round, then I would just go back to school, see what they say to improve on so that I can raise my stock,” he said.

“NBA basketball is an elite level,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “We think Darius is an elite level player. So to get a chance to hear their evaluations, their opinions, we are really excited.”

Coach Calhoun thinks that not only is this a good thing for Quisenberry, but the Penguins’ program as a whole.

“We saw the community really get around and embrace this team,” Calhoun said. “The crowds were unbelievable here in Youngstown. For Darius, I think that it is a win-win. Whether he decides to stay or leave, that is up to him and his family. But going into year four, there is going to be some unbelievable excitement around men’s basketball.”

“It just gives Youngstown more of a name,” Quisenberry said. “Like you said, it gets the name out there and then it gets people more excited to come to the games. If they hear, ‘Darius Quisenberry is going to the NBA Draft,’ it rings the ear a little bit.”