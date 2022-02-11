YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team came away with a win Friday night topping United 53-50.

Jon’Croll Mixon had a game-high 20 points while Ve’Shun Gurley added 10.

Freshman Jaylon Robinson, who was playing in his first varsity game, scored four points including a big free throw down the stretch.

“It felt good, it was unreal. Felt like I was playing in a game or something,” Robinson said.

“We had a freshman who never played varsity basketball a day in his life and he did a great job,” said head coach Dolph Carroll. “Made some free throws. We were just able to finish. It is pretty amazing if you think about it with the pressure he had on him. Again, I practiced him one day of varsity and for him to come in and do that, bless his heart.”