HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team downed Winchester-Thurston 77-44 Wednesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from Kennedy Catholic head coach Ken Madison after the win.

“Anytime you get a first-round game at home, you get your home fans here,” Madison said. “We got three seniors. It was their last (home) game and they did a great job ending their careers here with a first-round win in the playoffs, so it’s very special.”

Elijah Harden led the Golden Eagles with 24 points. Malik Lampkins-Rudolph finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-4 on the season.

The Golden Eagles will face Redbank on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. Site and time is to be determined.