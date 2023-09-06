**Related Video Above: Guardians’ Terry Francona reunited with stolen scooter earlier this year.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following one of the most head-shaking Cleveland Guardians losses in recent memory Labor Day, manager Terry “Tito” Francona confessed that it could be time to hang it up.
Over a couple of weeks, the 64-year-old’s been hinting at retirement, even making public plans for multiple surgeries in the offseason, but he’s never said anything to the effect of: “I am retiring without a doubt.”
On Aug. 22, the most winningest coach in Cleveland baseball history explained why he didn’t want to explicitly lay out his plans, saying “I don’t want to lie or I don’t want to fib.”
On Tuesday, the skipper spoke with MLB Network Radio, still not exactly setting a decision in stone, but yet admitting he thinks “it’s time.” Here’s what he had to say:
“I’ve been pretty clear with people. I don’t want to have the last month be a send-off or a pity party because that’s not how I feel. But, it’s time and my body is telling me that, my head is telling me that and I don’t want to stay on for the wrong reasons. I hope I have too much respect for not just the game, but for this organization to do that. So, I’ve been pretty clear with the guys I work for and told them to start preparing.”
Francona, 64, has been with Cleveland for 11 seasons. He has dealt with multiple health issues over the last few years.