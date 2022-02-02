BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman lineman Joe Sferra officially signed with the Youngstown State football program on Wednesday.

The three year letter winner and All Conference selection anchored both the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans. He was a team captain for the 2021 season.

Sferra earned Honorable Mention All-Ohio honors this fall in Division II. In addition, he was likewise named Academic All-Ohio for the 2021 season.

He likewise was named 2021 OPSWA Northeast Inland All-District First Team Offense DII.

The 6 foot 3 inch lineman was also being recruited by Slippery Rock, Morehead State, Long Island University, Walsh, Capital University, Lake Erie College, Clarion and Dartmouth.

