YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, Youngstown State baseball picked up an important commitment from local standout Caleb Hadley ahead of his senior year.

“It says something about the place that they try and recruit the local kids and keep family close,” Hadley said. “I think that’s very important to a successful program.”

The Warren JFK star hit well over .400 his junior season and will continue his career as a Penguin at Eastwood Field, where the Eagles even get to play some home games.

“You know, it’s special,” Hadley said. “Family is so important to me and having your grandparents be able to come — and your aunts and uncles and just your mom and dad, you know, the most special people in your life — to be able to come out and support you on a weekly basis.”

From his time under center earning Big 22 honors for the JFK football team, to winning a state title and becoming a leader of the baseball team, he’s gained plenty of experience in high pressure situations.

“I’ve played in three state championships and a lot of a lot of playoff games, so I think that especially has gotten me ready for for this moment,” Hadley said.

So, now Hadley is ready to continue making a name for himself throughout the Valley, in front of the home crowd.

“To stay close to home and show people around here that playing the next level as is possible for everybody,” Hadley said. “When you get opportunities, to take those opportunities and make the most out of them.”