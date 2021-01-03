It’s Over! Browns punch ticket to postseason for first time since 2002 with win over Steelers

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) hugs running back Nick Chubb (24) after Chubb rushed for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Needing a win in the final game of the season, the Browns delivered and are heading to the playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 Sunday afternoon.

The 18 year drought was the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Browns started hot, scoring early in the first quarter when Nick Chubb ran for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Cleveland would extend the lead in the second quarter with a 23-yard Cody Parkey field goal to make it 10-0.

Pittsburgh would score the next nine straight points on Matthew Wright field goals from 29, 46 and 46 yards out.

Cleveland would answer later in the third quarter when Baker Mayfield found Austin Hooper for a 2-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-9.

The Browns would add to the lead in the fourth quarter on a Jarvis Landry rushing touchdown from 3-yards out which made it 24-9.

Pittsburgh would close the gap with just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Mason Rudolph found Chase Claypool for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 24-16.

The Steelers had a chance to tie with less than two minutes to go after Rudolph found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown which made it 24-22.

But on the 2-point conversion, Rudolph’s pass soared high of Claypool and incomplete which sealed the win for the Browns.

Browns running back Nick Chubb surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in the game.

Cleveland improves to 11-5 on the year and could end up playing the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.