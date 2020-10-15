‘It’s like we’re facing a new team’: Springfield primed for Western Reserve rematch

The Tigers won the previous meeting with the Blue Devils this season, 31-0

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers will host Western Reserve this Saturday night in Round Two of the Division VI playoffs.

Watch the video above to hear from Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero and junior quarterback Beau Brungard about their rematch with the Blue Devils.

Springfield finished the regular season undefeated at 6-0 this year and earned the Number One seed in Region 21.

The Tigers won the previous meeting with the Blue Devils this season, 31-0.

Western Reserve is coming off a 37-14 win over Columbiana in Round One and enters this week with a record of 4-3.