‘It’s like a bad nightmare:’ Bo Pelini frustrated following Penguins’ 3rd straight loss

Watch as the YSU head coach talks about the mental mistakes that leave him feeling like he's "having a heart attack"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After three straight losses to start league play, the YSU football team finds itself at the bottom of the conference standings and out of the Top 25 this week.

On Tuesday, head coach Bo Pelini had some strong words about his team’s performance last Saturday at Southern Illinois and the mental breakdowns and lack of focus that led to that loss.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Bo Pelini and senior quarterback Nathan Mays.

The Penguins will play host to Western Illinois this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.