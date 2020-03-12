‘It’s just devastating’: West Branch girls return from Columbus after state tournament postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Shocked and disappointed — that was the reaction at St. John Arena Thursday when it was announced the state basketball tournament was postponed indefinitely. The actions were taken all over the country Thursday due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns and a decision the Ohio High School Athletic Association simply had to make.

“As much as we want this opportunity for our kids, and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass gatherings create,” said Jerry Snodgrass, executive director of the OHSAA.

West Branch and Dayton Carroll were set to be the first game of the day and both teams took the court for warm-ups as usual.

But 15 minutes before tipoff, the announcement was made, leaving everyone in attendance stunned.

“Just down for the girls,” said West Branch head coach Walt DeShields. “I mean, words can’t express when you’re that close to your players, and you love your players and your team, and the way they’ve gone through adversity and fell into their roles that you wanted them so bad to play today.”

“I do know what they’ve put into it,” Snodgrass said. “Do I have a feeling of those emotions? Do I feel for them? Absolutely, as does our whole staff.”

There were plenty of emotions from the players and coaches as they were forced to pack their bags and head home. The seniors don’t know if this was their last high school game.

“I mean, disappointment even more when we heard the news of no fans because all we wanted to do was just play again, as a team together, and we can’t do that anymore,” said West Branch senior Carly Scarpitti. “So, obviously, we’re really sad.”

“You know it’s just devastating for these seniors and this whole group of girls,” says Julie Showalter, a West Branch parent. “I’ll tell you what, every one of them, they’ve just worked so hard to get here. On and off the court these girls are unbeatable. We’re just so very proud and humbled by them and just blessed by God so we’re just happy to be here.”

The OHSAA also postponed the boys Regional Basketball Tournament, as well as the State Hockey and Wrestling Tournaments in Columbus. Among many other things, it’s a huge financial hit for the non-profit OHSAA. According to Snodgrass, the Regional and State Tournaments make well over one million dollars. But of course, the main priority right now is safety for all.