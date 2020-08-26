‘It’s inspiring, to never give up’: Fitch baseball dominates in championship game of Kristin Fox Tournament

All proceeds from the event went to help pay medical bills for Poland native Kristin Fox, a recent quadruple amputee

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch baseball team routed Hickory, 11-0 in five innings Tuesday in the championship game of the Kristin Fox Baseball Tournament at Coppola Field.

All proceeds from the event went to help pay medical bills for Poland native Kristin Fox, a recent quadruple amputee, due to complications from the flu.

“It’s fantastic to represent a great cause for Kristin Fox,” said Jake Lawrence, Fitch senior. “It’s just inspiring to never give up and always going forward and always be optimistic about every situation.”

Fans saw a rare high school baseball game in the fall Tuesday night, with a great performance from the Falcons.

“We were chomping at the bit, I’m so glad I don’t have to wait till spring to get the experience,” said Joe Paris, Fitch head coach. “It feels like it’s been a lifetime since we played last so this is a great experience for all of us and the fans and the community to be out here. We live in a great community and they come out and support us.”

Vinny Sciortino led the charge from the plate with two hits and three RBIs on the night, while Alarik Sierra recorded two hits of his own with a run batted in.

Joe Roth was solid on the mound for the Falcons, pitching a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.