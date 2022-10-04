YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday’s game between Youngstown State and North Dakota could be a turning point in the Penguins’ season.

In his weekly press conference, head coach Doug Phillips explained that YSU president Jim Tressel met with the team over the summer to discuss this particular game, and how critical this point of the season would be for the program.

Watch the video above to hear more from the YSU football team about this weekend’s matchup.

“When we talked, it was like a teaching seminar and I loved having the president with our players,” Phillips said. “We just always talk about the mindset. There’s going to be ups and downs in the season and you got to be prepared. How are you going to handle it? How would we handle if we’re 2-2? And we got an opponent coming in, a Missouri Valley Conference game coming to our place. What’s the mindset going to be? The sense of urgency? Making sure the 127 [players] there in that locker room are getting their minds ready for a battle.”

“Finally back home. We’re just ready and looking forward to it,” said Penguins wideout Latrell Fordham. “Winning in the Ice Castle, you know, we’ve got to win those back-to-back games and just keep going for it.”

“Right now it’s a reset, new week, new team to play. I think everybody confidence-wise, everyone’s ready to go. Everyone’s locked in,” said Penguins linebacker Greg Benton, Jr. “Week by week, it’s going to be a dogfight, especially in the Missouri Valley. So we got to come in there, chin straps on, and ready to go.”

The Penguins and Fighting Hawks will play under the lights this Saturday. They kick off at Stambaugh Stadium at 6 p.m.