‘It’s going to be a battle’: YSU looking to bounce back at North Dakota

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team will make their first trip since 1962 to Grand Forks, North Dakota this weekend.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they prepare for the University of North Dakota.

Both the Penguins and Fighting Hawks sit at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings right now at (1-4) but for North Dakota, those losses have been really close. In fact, all of them have been decided by one touchdown or less.

“They’re a great football team,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “In this league, it’s a battle every week.”

“This is not a team that’s just a pushover. Their record doesn’t show what they’re capable of,” says YSU junior wideout Bryce Oliver. “They’re definitely not a team that’s going to let you run over them. So we’re going to have a tough battle this weekend. We’re going to prepare for it.”

“For us, it’s going to a new place, never been to Grand Forks. Youngstown State has never played in that arena. So looking forward to going on the road and discovering a new place to play football,” added Phillips. “Missouri Valley football, you go on the road, it’s going to be a battle, and we have to make sure our young men are ready to play Saturday.”

Youngstown State will kickoff at North Dakota this Saturday at 1 p.m.