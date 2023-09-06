EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lately when it comes to change, the members of the East Liverpool football team are used to it.

“Four new coaches in my four years, so I mean, he got us where we’re at — my first winning season, so I’m ready to go,” East Liverpool senior Trent Davis said.

Now with former longtime Crestview head coach Paul Cusick at the helm, the Potters have found early stability and it’s showing with a 3-0 record for the first time in 22 years.

“It feels like a whole new mood changed and I like that,” said Jaymin Haney, a junior. “Our defense making our offense be able to go back out there, put some points on the board.”

“We were all ready for it. We’re all hungry for one in-season playoff run,” said Lasem Ramsey, a junior. “We’re just ready for it all.”

“It feels great, I mean, making records when I’m leaving. I love it,” Davis said.

After taking down another rival in Salem last week 28-0, East Liverpool now has their eyes set on another big game as they take on Beaver Local on Friday.

“I think in a game like this, both teams are excited right away after Friday night. Boom, it hits you. It’s a big rivalry week,” Cusick said “It’s exciting to be part of something like this.”

“When you walk out here at 5:30 [on Friday], it’s going to be different than the other 5:30s.” said Beaver Local head coach Mike McKenzie. “When we walked onto the field for warmups, just the general ambient noise and everything that’s going on. It’s louder and so we got to stay focused and all that and can’t let those things distract us.”

The excitement is buzzing throughout the area, from those in attendance to, of course, those on the field.

“The town is really excited for this game this week, it’s a big weekend. We’ve got to stay focused and execute practice and get our head straight,” said East Liverpool junior quarterback Gavin Wright.

“Our focus is mainly on the field, and we can’t listen to the outside. Focus on the people around and not change anything because they’re 3-0 now. I think our focus is just on them in the field and we’re ready to go,” said Beaver Local senior quarterback Austin Cline.

“It’s going to be a tough fight. We know BL is no slouch,” Haney said. “We know they can go out there and play ball, so that’s what we going to hope — just stand there and hopefully beat them.”

The Potters (3-0) travel to take on the Beavers at Beaver Local Stadium on Friday, September 8.