‘It’s certainly money driven’: Veteran football coach speaks out against OHSAA playoff expansion

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Many local high school football coaches remain opposed to Thursday’s announcement from the Ohio High School Athletic Association regarding playoff expansion.

Sports Team 27 caught up with Canfield head football coach Mike Pavlansky, who is adamantly opposed to the change.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of football playoff qualifiers to 16 teams per region.

That means a total of 448 teams will qualify for the football postseason play statewide.

Expanding to 16 schools per region keeps the postseason at six weeks, simply eliminating the bye weeks.