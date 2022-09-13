YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team comes into week (2-0) and ranked 23rd in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. The road ahead, however, gets much tougher this Saturday.

The Penguins will take on Top-Ten nationally ranked Kentucky this weekend, which marks their first ever meeting with an SEC opponent.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins about Saturday’s matchup.

“The excitement for them to be able to be on a national stage, playing a team that’s ranked in the top ten, that’s exciting for them,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “But each and every week someone says ‘are you ever in awe?’ Every game I’m in awe at the Ice Castle. We get to do this, we get to coach, we get to play games. And no matter who you’re playing or where it’s at, for me, it’s awe inspiring every Saturday.”

“People will talk and be like, ‘Oh, you guys are playing Kentucky this week?’ But like I said before, I just treat it like any other game,” says YSU freshman wideout Max Tomczak.

“You might want to go out there and shock the nation, but if we go out there and play good, we won’t shock ourselves,” says Penguins junior linebacker Griffin Hoak. “Just to expect to do your job. And if you do your job, we play a good football game. We’ll have fun and might get a dub.”

The Penguins kickoff this Saturday at 12 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.