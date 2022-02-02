BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Sean O’Horo officially signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday.

A signing ceremony was held at the school.

O’Horo is the second leading rusher in school history with 2,503 yards.

In just nine games this past season, O’Horo rushed for 967 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 190 yards.

He also recorded 51 tackles on defense, including seven tackles for loss.

O’Horo was a 2021 Contender for the WKBN Big 22 and broke Boardman’s all-time wins and pins record as a wrestler earlier this year.

He earned All-American Conference honors three times and was also named All NEO Inland District twice.

