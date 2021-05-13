‘It’s a really dangerous thing’: Coaches association argues OHSAA playoff expansion will not be competitive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A quick study by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association shows the OHSAA’s decision to expand the playoff field to 16 teams per region this fall could lead to unbalanced games and compromise player safety.

“It’s a really dangerous thing,” says past president of the OHSFCA Tom Pavlansky. “One verse sixteen, you’re putting some kids at risk.”

You can watch the entire interview with Coach Pavlansky in the video above.

“The OHSFCA worked two years in studying the expansion of our great playoff system going from eight to twelve,” says Pavlansky. “For them to just go to 16, it was complete shock and disappointment.”

Pavlansky added, “It does not provide for a competitive atmosphere in my opinion.”

Here are several of the findings released by the OHSFCA:

When we add teams that finished thirteen through sixteen LESS than 23% of teams have a winning record. Note: This is an average of 2019, 2018, and 2017 seasons.

In 2019 – 21 of the of the 94 games added would have been rematches.

In 2018 – 14 of the of the 94 games added would have been rematches.

In 2017 – 15 of the of the 94 games added would have been rematches.

In 2019 – Record for the games was higher seeded Teams (1 thru 4) was 20-1 games. (95.45%)

In 2018 – Record for the games was higher seeded Teams (1 thru 4) was 14-0 games. (100%)

In 2017 – Record for the games was higher seeded Teams (1 thru 4) was 15-0 games. (100%)

In 2019 – In 33% of the games the lower seeded team did not score. The average point difference in the games was 26.9 points, just shy of 4 touchdowns.

In 2018 – In 28% of the games the lower seeded team did not score. The average point difference in the games was 29.5 points, a little over 4 touchdowns.

In 2017 – In 13% of the games the lower seeded team did not score. The average point difference in the games was 25.4 points, a little over 3 touchdowns and 1 field goal.

The OHSFCA will be giving a presentation to the Board of Directors on June 8th at 11 a.m. They will be asking the board to pause this expansion so the OHSFCA can study this topic in more detail.