‘It’s a dynasty’: Farrell seeks return to Hershey

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell Football program finds itself in very familiar territory. The Steelers are gearing up to face Serra Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A State Semifinals on Friday night, needing a victory to secure their third trip to the state championship game in the last four years.

“We’re like New England, when Tom Brady played. That’s how we is. So, we’re used to it,” said senior running Back Anthony Stallworth.

Senior Wide Receiver Omar Stewart Jr. added: ” It’s a dynasty here.”

“That’s a strong word, dynasty,” said head coach Anthony Pegues. “It just shows that we’re getting it done around here.”

The unbeaten Steelers have been dominant, averaging more than 51 points and 422 yards per game this season. Led by senior Anthony Stallworth, the Farrell ground attack is posting 304 yards per contest.

“He’s really getting it done,” Pegues said. “He’s an excited kid, and he’s really pumped up for Friday. It’s a combination of a lot of kids that help him do what he does. He’s a special guy.”

Farrell’s offense will be tested by Serra Catholic’s stingy defense in the state semifinals. The Eagles forced nine turnovers against Beaver Falls last Friday night.

“They’re not gonna do that against us,” Stallworth promised. “We’re too powerful and too aggressive for them to just take the ball. We’re not no little pee-wees or nothing. That’s not gonna be a problem for us tomorrow.”

“They’re just like us. They go after the ball just like us. So, it’s kinda just like a reflection in the mirror,” Stewart Jr. added.

Farrell and Serra Catholic will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.

“We’ve been looking at Hershey, but, we’ve just been focused on this team. They have been doing things right to get to this point with us. So, we’ve just been focusing on this team,” Stallworth said.

Farrell is making its 12th appearance in the state semifinals in program history.

“Hershey is Hershey. That’s next week. You’ve got to win this game. You can’t think about next week. Because, if you do, you’ll be watching Hershey from TV,” Pegues said.