‘It’s a bummer’: Valley student-athletes react to having their MAC seasons postponed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that they were moving their fall sports seasons to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.

Those sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Several local standouts continued their careers at MAC schools.

West Branch standout T.J. DeShields is a sophomore quarterback at Akron, LaBrae grad Tyler Stephens is a redshirt freshman at Buffalo, East Palestine quarterback Parker Sherry and Hubbard QB Davion Daniels are both members of the Bowling Green football team, just to name a few.

Stephens says that he first learned of the news from a teammate via social media.

“I saw myself on a couple special teams so I was real excited,” Stephens told Sports Team 27. “Big bummer was not being able to play Ohio State. Me and my teammates and my roommates are just bummed out we couldn’t play this year because we felt like we had a lot to prove that we could finally get on the field and do some work.”

“I am really hungry. You know, getting the spring taken away from us, I had a good chance coming up in the spring,” DeShields says. “And then this fall, it is taken away from you again. It is kind of like a blessing from God. This is the time you can separate yourself from the others on the team and I feel like I can take advantage of that and get that extra separation that will ultimately put me in the position I want to be in.”