‘It was like an instant chemistry’: Scrappers’ manager Coco Crisp discusses hot start to season

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers blanked the State College Spikes 4-0 Thursday night in MLB Draft League action at Eastwood Field.

Following the win, Mahoning Valley Manager Coco Crisp spoke with Chad Krispinsky about the team’s hot start to the 2021 season.





The Scrappers are now 4-0 overall on the season. Mahoning Valley continues the homestand Friday night at home against the Frederick Keys. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Eastwood Field.