SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning the Division II shot put state championship in Columbus earlier this month, Salem senior Makenna Rudy is now taking it all in after her Quaker career.

“I was hoping to place first, but I didn’t think that was going to happen but my last throw, I pulled it off, broke school record, state champ,” Rudy said. “Me and my coach have been working every day for multiple hours, so I knew something was going to happen eventually but it just happened to be at state, so it was great.”

She tossed her longest throw of the day on her sixth and final attempt, at 41-7.75 to claim first place and the state title.

“I knew it was my farthest throw, but I wasn’t thinking it was that far as it was, but they told me the number and I knew it put me in first place,” Rudy said. “I didn’t even realize it broke the school record until afterward, it clicked in my brain. It was great.”

On top of that, Rudy broke the Salem track & field school shot put record during her final event at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

“I’ve been trying to do it all season, I’m hoping it can stay there for a little bit but it would be nice for someone to break it to go even farther,” Rudy said. “I’m glad it gets to be put out there and people get to know I did it.

Even two weeks later, standing up on that podium as state champion is still what sticks out most to Rudy.

“Standing on the podium, that was great, them announcing my name and how far I threw I loved it,” Rudy said.

She was asked: “Does anything compare to that? That feeling being up on that podium?”

“No, it was completely different, I loved it,” Rudy said.