‘It sucks’ Ursuline softball team’s dreams of district championship on hold due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The end of the season last year, didn’t go the way the Ursuline softball team was hoping for. A loss to Poland in the Division II District Final.



“We were very upset last year when we lost,” said Ursuline junior Julia Nutter. “That turned into momentum for wanting to win this year, and we were all pretty ready.”



Now 10 months later, a beginning to the season, or lack there of that no one could have imagined.



“It sucks,” says Nutter. “Because we were just in the team bonding exercises at practice and we were just starting to get that real bond with the team.”



It hits this Irish team hard. A strong core of players led by Nutter who committed to Slippery Rock on Sunday and set a new single-season RBI record at Ursuline last yea. And they had all intentions of not only getting back to the District Final, but taking it a step further and winning it all.



“This was going to be our year,” said Nutter. “And it is heartbreaking because you do not get to do something you love. Like you just have to put it on pause and you don’t when it is going to start back up or if it is going to start back up.”



“It makes it harder for those kids who had that vision,” said head coach Michael Kernan. “Coming off a 25-3 season to say here are our expectations, here are our goals and then all of a sudden you’re sitting there saying this is taken away.”



But the Irish, along with all of us are alone together in this.

And whether you are a teenager or a veteran coach, we all are doing the best we can, day by day.



“It is not as hard as I thought it would be but it is definitely difficult,” Nutter says. “Because you do not get the one on one teaching, you can’t just ask a question if you do not understand something. You can send an email if you do not understand something but that isn’t the same as in-person learning.”



“I don’t think anyone wants to be where we are right now,” Kernan said “But I think it gives you time to appreciate what you do have and be thankful a little bit.”